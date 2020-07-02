UrduPoint.com
Turkish Court To Voice Verdict In Case Of 11 Human Rights Activists On Friday - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:16 PM

Turkish Court to Voice Verdict in Case of 11 Human Rights Activists on Friday - Watchdog

An Istanbul court is expected to deliver a verdict in the case of 11 high-profile human rights activists who face up to 15 years of imprisonment over alleged terrorism charges on July 3, a prominent international human rights watchdog said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) An Istanbul court is expected to deliver a verdict in the case of 11 high-profile human rights activists who face up to 15 years of imprisonment over alleged terrorism charges on July 3, a prominent international human rights watchdog said on Thursday.

"A verdict is expected tomorrow in the cases of 11 human rights defenders, including two former Amnesty Turkey leaders, who have spent nearly three years fighting trumped-up charges and could face up to 15 years behind bars if found guilty," Amnesty International said in a press release.

The human rights defenders are facing "groundless" terrorism charges in a politically motivated trial, the watchdog argued.

"These prosecutions aim to silence those in the dock and send a message to the rest of society: fight for human rights or speak the truth at your peril.

We'll be hoping for the best, but ready for the worst," former Amnesty Turkey Director and one of the human rights defenders on trial Idil Eser said, as quoted in the press release.

Amnesty International added that the verdict was of great importance not only to the 11 activists but to "everyone who values human rights, in Turkey and beyond."

At the hearing last November, the state prosecutor requested an acquittal for five of the 11 being charged and convictions for the remaining six for "membership of a terrorist organization" and "knowingly and willingly assisting a terrorist organization."

