Turkish Cypriot Leader Calls For Speedy Unification Talks As Election Looms

Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Mustafa Akinci, the leader of a Turkish Cypriot entity on the divided Mediterranean island, in an interview with The Guardian has called for new reunification talks ahead of an election that could force him out.

Akinci, the president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, advocates for EU membership for a federated Cyprus. He faces a runoff in April against pro-Ankara challenger Ersin Tatar, who favors a two-state solution.

"We need to hurry up. After all these years we have come to a crossroads, a decisive moment," Akinci told the UK daily.

Peace talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots have been going off and on for several decades. Their leaders last met on Monday. Akinci called the path the negotiations had taken "mutually acceptable.

However, Akinci warned that the split between the northern Turkish Cypriot and the southern Greek Cypriot communities was growing deeper.

"It's becoming more consolidated each year, physically, demographically, economically. It consolidates in the mind of youngsters," Akinci said.

Akinci described Turkish Cypriots as secular and democratic, which contrasts sharply with Ankara's campaign of promoting Islamic values among the youth.

The Turkish Cypriot leader said that he disagreed with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's idea of a relationship between Turkey and the northern part of Cyprus as that of "mother and baby," saying he preferred a more independent relationship.

