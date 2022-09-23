UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik that he values efforts by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at reaching peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"I very much appreciate how Turkish Republic and Erdogan has fulfilled his leadership role in terms of a brokerage for peace and reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine," Tatar said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Tatar described Turkey's relationship with Russia and President Vladimir Putin as "very critical" with respect to the conflict in Ukraine.

As far as the bigger politics are concerned, he said they are fully in unison with Turkey.

"Turkey is our motherland, our guarantor power, we have special relationship with Turkey," he said.

Erdogan on Tuesday urged the international community to support Turkey's efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine that is now approaching its seventh month. Erdogan said a fair peace process cannot result in a win-lose situation with one side proving triumphant over the other.

Erdogan also said earlier in the week that he does not lose hope to organize a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.