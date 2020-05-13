UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:16 AM

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Decries Greek-Led Joint Criticism of Turkey's Gas Drilling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Prime Minister Ersin Tatar of the partially-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Tuesday voiced criticism of the joint declaration by five countries which condemns Turkey's drilling activities in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint declaration in which they criticize Turkey's drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean as illegal and provocative.

"Turkish Cypriots have as much rights as the Greeks in the Eastern Mediterranean," Tatar said in a statement, as quoted by the Anadolu Agency, adding that the Turkish Cypriots "will continue to walk on our right way with the support of motherland Turkey.

According to the politician, the joint declaration by the five countries is "far from realism and cooperation, outdated and hostile."

He further urged Greece and the Greek Cypriot authorities to engage in a "guileless dialogue with Turkey and the TRNC."

Turkey's drilling operations off Cyrpus' coast have long been a conflicted item between Ankara and Nicosia as well as in a larger European regional context. The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves. Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of the Turkish Cypriots in the north of the island, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus believe that exploration for the natural resources in this area is their inherent right.

