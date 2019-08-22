UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar To Visit Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:57 AM

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar to visit Turkey

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar will visit Turkey on Thursday, Turkey's Presidential Communications Directorate said in a statement on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar will visit Turkey on Thursday, Turkey's Presidential Communications Directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tatar will pay his first official visit to Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the statement.

Erdogan and Tatar are expected to discuss several issues including further development of close cooperation between the two sides, activities related to hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and the latest developments on the Cyprus issue, it said.

Some high-level officials from Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay and Minister of Finance Olgun Amcaoglu will accompany Tatar during his visit, the statement added.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus' annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

The decades since then have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. ended in 2017 in Switzerland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Turkey Visit Ankara Switzerland Cyprus Greece Tayyip Erdogan 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Turkey,US agree to launch 1st phase of safe plan

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan calls attention to pligh ..

4 minutes ago

How do nicotine-free e-cigarettes affect blood ves ..

7 minutes ago

Could targeting variants of this gene help fight A ..

8 minutes ago

Man bringing dead body of relative by PIA flight ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh High Court (SHC) accepts appeal plea of an a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.