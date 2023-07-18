Turkish Cypriots Planning to Create Migration Center in Northern Cyprus - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Ziya Ozturkler, the interior minister of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, said on Monday that the authorities of the republic were planning to create a migration center to combat illegal migration.

"To make the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) a safe and peaceful country, the fight against undocumented and irregular migration continues," Ozturkler said after a meeting with Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim, as quoted by the Cyprus Mail newspaper.

Ozturkler added that the center would mainly check students and workers arriving in the region from Turkey and third countries, the report read.

He also noted that "foreign representatives" would also take part in the creation of the center, the report added.

The island of Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded it to support Turkish Cypriots.

The Republic of Cyprus, the only internationally recognized government, occupies the southern two-thirds of the island, while the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, diplomatically recognized only by Ankara, occupies one-third. Ankara does not recognize the Republic of Cyprus as an independent state and has no diplomatic relations with it.

Tensions around the island escalated again on June 12, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first overseas trip to the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus after his reelection in late May. The Cypriot Foreign Ministry condemned Erdogan's visit, saying that it was a "blatant violation of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council."