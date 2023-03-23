Turkish defense authorities ink deal for more mine clearing vehicles

A supply contract for two mine clearing vehicles (MEMATT) was signed between the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, and the state-owned Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT), which comes under the National Defense Ministry.

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ):A supply contract for two mine clearing vehicles (MEMATT) was signed between the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, and the state-owned Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT), which comes under the National Defense Ministry.

The ministry announced on Thursday that delivery of the vehicles was planned to be completed this May.

ASFAT started to design MEMATT in 2019 to end T�rkiye's dependence on foreign vehicles in this field, and clear minefields safely. ???????T�rkiye has also exported the top-notch minesweepers to Azerbaijan, Togo and Burkina Faso.

MEMATT has much superior features compared to its foreign rivals. It can move 4 kilometers (2.48 miles) per hour, descend to a depth of 25 centimeters from the surface and clear a 1-kilometer-long, 1.7-meter-wide area from mines within an hour.