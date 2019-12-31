Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over Libya

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar denied on Tuesday there were frictions between Ankara and Moscow over Libya amid Turkey's recent moves to send troops to Tripoli's aid

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar denied on Tuesday there were frictions between Ankara and Moscow over Libya amid Turkey 's recent moves to send troops to Tripoli 's aid.

"No, Turkey and Russia have very good channels for dialogue," he told the Turkish broadcaster NTV in response to whether a row was brewing between the two.

He said talks had been held between the nations' presidents and defense officials.

Turkey intends to iron out any differences with Russia through negotiations, Akar added.

The Tripoli-based government of national accord has asked Turkey for "air, land and naval" aid after the rival forces of eastern-based General Khalifa Haftar redoubled their efforts to seize Tripoli.

The Turkish government wants to push the motion through the parliament at an extraordinary sitting on Thursday. It is asking to deploy troops to Libya to protect national interests.