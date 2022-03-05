(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that he expects positive developments in the situation in Ukraine after his negotiations with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"I held negotiations with Shoigu, and (Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii) Reznikov.

We will continue our negotiations as necessary to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible. We are looking forward to further developments and waiting for positive developments," Akar told reporters.