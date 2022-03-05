UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Chief Expects Positive Changes In Ukraine After Talks With Russia's Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Turkish Defense Chief Expects Positive Changes in Ukraine After Talks With Russia's Shoigu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that he expects positive developments in the situation in Ukraine after his negotiations with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"I held negotiations with Shoigu, and (Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii) Reznikov.

We will continue our negotiations as necessary to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible. We are looking forward to further developments and waiting for positive developments," Akar told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

50 seconds ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

18 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

43 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-mi ..

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of m ..

2 hours ago
 FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

2 hours ago
 Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>