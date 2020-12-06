UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Chief Says Ankara's Military Technology Helped Baku In Karabakh Conflict

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:19 AM

Turkish military technologies have contributed to Azerbaijan's success in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Turkish military technologies have contributed to Azerbaijan's success in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

"Azerbaijan has successfully ended the war in Karabakh, being also assisted by our national military technologies, and liberated Karabakh from the occupation in 44 days," Akar said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement resulted in the loss of some territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

On November 11, Moscow and Ankara signed a memorandum on establishing a joint center in Azerbaijan to control the cessation of hostilities in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

