Turkish Defense Chief Says Erdogan Could Meet With Syria's Assad Under 'Right' Conditions

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar suggested Thursday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could meet face-to-face with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, when the conditions are right

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar suggested Thursday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could meet face-to-face with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, when the conditions are right.

"We need to make the necessary preparations. It is important for the conditions to be right. There is a path forward. We are making efforts to this effect," he told NTV news channel.

Turkish President Erdogan has indicated that he could meet with Assad, but not before the defense, intelligence and foreign chiefs of their countries meet to discuss the specifics.

Syrian President Assad told Sputnik in March that he would consider meeting with Erdogan after Turkey pulled troops from his country.

Moscow hosted Turkish, Syrian, Iranian and Russian defense and intelligence chiefs for talks on Syria on Tuesday, a follow-up to the meeting that the Syrian and Turkish defense ministers had in December. The four-way meeting of foreign ministers is tentatively scheduled for early May.

