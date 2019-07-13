Turkish Defense Chief Tells US Counterpart That S-400 Purchase Was Necessary - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told US Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper over the telephone on Friday that Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system was necessary given the serious air and missile threats the country faces, the Ministry of National Defense said.

"National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had a phone call with US Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper," the Ministry of National Defense said. "Minister Akar told his US counterpart that Turkey remains under a serious air and missile threat and that purchase of S-400 defense systems was not an option, but rather a necessity and Turkey was still assessing the bid to acquire US patriot air defense systems."