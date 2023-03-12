UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Chief Urges US Congress To Be Reasonable During Fighter Jet Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Turkish Defense Chief Urges US Congress to Be Reasonable During Fighter Jet Talks

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has warned the United States that his country could buy fighter jets elsewhere if Congress continues to raise objections to F-16 sales and called for a "commonsense" approach to the talks.

A bipartisan group of senators urged US President Joe Biden to delay the $20 billion sale until Turkey ratified the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO. The State Department said in February that it supported the deal but that Congress had to also be on board.

"There has been positive progress in the talks with the US Department of Defense. We know that the White House supports this. We now expect Congress to make a commonsense decision," Akar said in an interview to Turkish media.

"We want everyone to know that we are not helpless in this issue. We have a choice," the minister added.

Cagri Erhan, a close adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Sputnik last week that Turkey had a few options on the table, including Chinese and Russian jets but also the EU's Eurofighter.

The United States and Turkey have been at odds over Ankara's purchase of Russian air defense weapons that prompted Washington to remove its NATO ally from their joint program to build the fifth-generation F-35 fighter in 2021. Turkey suggested buying 40 fourth-generation F-16s as a replacement but the talks have dragged on.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey China Washington White House Sale Buy Progress Ankara United States Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan February Congress Media From Billion

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

7 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.