Turkish Defense Chief Urges US Congress to Be Reasonable During Fighter Jet Talks

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has warned the United States that his country could buy fighter jets elsewhere if Congress continues to raise objections to F-16 sales and called for a "commonsense" approach to the talks.

A bipartisan group of senators urged US President Joe Biden to delay the $20 billion sale until Turkey ratified the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO. The State Department said in February that it supported the deal but that Congress had to also be on board.

"There has been positive progress in the talks with the US Department of Defense. We know that the White House supports this. We now expect Congress to make a commonsense decision," Akar said in an interview to Turkish media.

"We want everyone to know that we are not helpless in this issue. We have a choice," the minister added.

Cagri Erhan, a close adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Sputnik last week that Turkey had a few options on the table, including Chinese and Russian jets but also the EU's Eurofighter.

The United States and Turkey have been at odds over Ankara's purchase of Russian air defense weapons that prompted Washington to remove its NATO ally from their joint program to build the fifth-generation F-35 fighter in 2021. Turkey suggested buying 40 fourth-generation F-16s as a replacement but the talks have dragged on.