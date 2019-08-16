Turkish Defense Chiefs Arrive at Southeastern Border to Plan Syria Safe Zone - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, General Staff Chief Gen. Yasar Guler and commanders of the country's air, naval and land forces have started their visit to the southeastern city of Sanliurfa to inspect preparations for setting up a safe zone in northeast Syrian and a coordination center for joint operations at the Syrian border, local media reported on Friday.

Last week, Ankara and Washington reached an agreement on creating a safe zone on Syria's border with Turkey and the center to coordinate joint operations. Damascus opposes the plan, qualifying it as a violation both of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of international law.

The team of Turkish military chiefs was welcomed by high-ranking commanders in the city's airport earlier in the day, the Anadolu news agency reported.

On Monday, the Haberturk broadcaster said 90 US military personnel arrived in Sanliurfa province and were taken to the center's premises in the town of Akcakale on border with Syria. Later that day, the Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed the arrival of six US military personnel who would be involved in the work of the center and the security zone.

Turkey has long been aspiring to create a safe zone as it views the Kurdish militias operating in Syria's northern areas as a threat to its national security.