Turkish Defense Companies Sign Deal to Produce Unmanned Mini-Tank - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Turkish military companies Aselsan and Katmerciler have inked an agreement on producing unmanned ground vehicle, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the media, the deal worth $671,000 envisages that Katmerciler, which developed all parts of the vehicle, will start deliveries in 2021.

The mini-tank can be equipped including with observation, targeting, and weapons systems and will be capable of operating in difficult climatic and road conditions.

Anadolu also stated that the newly developed mini-tank had an extended shooting range and could be controlled via satellites.