Turkish Defense Minister Accuses Greece of Aggravating Tensions in Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Sunday accused Greece of continuing provocative actions aimed at escalating tensions in the region.

On Friday, Akar warned Greece about serious consequences if it arms islands in the Aegean Sea and extends its territorial waters. According to media reports, Greece's maritime boundaries could double to 12 miles off Crete. However, Turkey said it will not allow Greece's waters to expand by even one mile into the Aegean Sea.

"Although we extend a hand of peace, Greece insists on continuing its provocative actions and statements that constantly increase tensions," Akar said, as quoted by the TRT Haber broadcaster.

On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made direct threats against Greece and warned Athens against expanding its territorial waters in the Aegean Sea. The minister, referring to Ankara's casus belli, said the Turkish parliament's 1995 decision on the issue is unambiguous and remains in force. Ankara has previously stated that it would consider the expansion of Greek waters as a reason for war.

Turkey believes that if Greece extends its territorial waters, which are now six miles, to 12 miles, it would practically cut off Turkish waters and deprive Turkey of access to international waters, and the country would be trapped in its territorial waters.