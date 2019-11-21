UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Defense Minister Announces Creation Of Safe Zone In Syria's North

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:54 PM

Turkish Defense Minister Announces Creation of Safe Zone in Syria's North

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Thursday the creation of a safe zone in northern Syria that is 145 kilometers (90 miles) long and 30 kilometers wide.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Thursday the creation of a safe zone in northern Syria that is 145 kilometers (90 miles) long and 30 kilometers wide.

"A security zone 145 kilometers long and 30 kilometers wide has now been established. Attacks from the west and the east in the area of Operation Peace Spring continue. We are in talks with Russian colleagues to stop them," the minister said, as quoted by the Turkish NTV broadcaster.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militia and Islamic State terrorists (banned in Russia), as well as to create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees residing in Turkey.

Just over a week later, the United States and Turkey agreed to a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the ceasefire came to an end, Turkey and Russia signed an October 22 memorandum in Sochi stipulating that, within 150 hours, the Kurdish militia would be withdrawn to a distance of 30 kilometers from Syria's border with Turkey to the west and east of the operation zone. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Kurdish forces' withdrawal from Syria's north had been nearly completed, and only some minor presence was still possible. The minister also stressed that the resumption of Turkey's offensive against the Kurdish militia was out of the question.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Sochi United States October Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

FO says death certificate of Col Zahir is fake

42 minutes ago

Ethiopia awaits result of referendum on new Sidama ..

28 minutes ago

Russian-Serbian Relationship So Unique That No Sca ..

28 minutes ago

Alhamra Art Museum to remain open seven days a wee ..

28 minutes ago

NA Speaker launches PowerChina's sustainable devel ..

28 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Start Operating in Mid-2 ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.