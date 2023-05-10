Turkish Defense Minister Announces Plans to Establish Coordination Center in Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said an agreement has been reached to establish a coordination center of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria on security issues in Syria.

He recalled the four-party talks held in Moscow on April 25 between the defense ministers of Russia, Iran, Turkey and Syria.

"At the end of the meeting, we raised the topic of creating a security coordination center in Syria... to promptly discuss the development of events. We reached an agreement on this issue," Akar told TV100.

He said Turkey is no longer able to withstand the new flow of Syrian refugees, adding that Ankara "does not consider itself an invader in Syria", which it said at the April 25 meeting.