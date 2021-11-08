UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Minister Arrives In Azerbaijani Capital With Official Visit

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrived on Sunday in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on an official visit.

"The delegation headed by the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar arrived on a visit to Baku," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Details and the agenda of the talks were not disclosed.

