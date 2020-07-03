(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has arrived in Libya's capital of Tripoli for an unannounced visit to hold talks with officials of the UN-backed Government of National Accord, Libya's 218TV broadcaster reported, citing a source, on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has arrived in Libya's capital of Tripoli for an unannounced visit to hold talks with officials of the UN-backed Government of National Accord, Libya's 218TV broadcaster reported, citing a source, on Friday.

Meanwhile, the head of rival Libyan eastern-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, is paying an official visit to Russia.

For several years, Libya has been split between the two rival administrations the Tripoli-based GNA, backed by Turkey, and the eastern-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army.