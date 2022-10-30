Turkish Defense Minister Continues 'Grain Deal' Negotiations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is continuing the negotiations on the "grain deal" issue with the counterparts and stresses the importance of proceeding with this initiative, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

"To resolve the issue and continue the grain initiative, which has been successfully carried out in coordination, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar continues to negotiate and coordinate with his counterparts, and relevant authorities continue the talks and coordination among themselves," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also stressed the importance of maintaining the grain initiative, which has "a positive impact on humanity and proves that all crises can be resolved via dialogue," adding that it is important to avoid any provocations which may affect the operation of the grain exports scheme.