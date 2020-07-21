UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Minister Discusses Developments in Libya With Maltese, GNA Officials

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met on Monday with the interior affairs minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fethi Basaga, and Maltese National Security and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri to discuss the current developments in Libya.

"I want everyone to know that we always stand by our Libyan brothers. Our goal is that Libya lives in peace, tranquility, and security. We do know that the biggest obstacle to this goal is the putschist [Khalifa] Haftar [Field Marshal of rival Libyan National Army]," Akar said, as cited by the Anadolu news Agency, calling for the immediate halt to all aid and support for the LNA.

The minister added that the cooperation between the three countries would continue in the name of peace and stability in the Mediterranean region, which could become a model for the whole world.

Turkey has been providing extensive military support to the UN-backed GNA since it requested assistance in late 2019. Ankara is also reportedly planning to establish two permanent military bases in Libya as part of its continued aid to the GNA.

Libya has been torn apart between two rival governments since the US-supported overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern by the Tobruk-based parliament that is supported by the LNA.

