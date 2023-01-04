Turkish Defense Minister Expresses Hope to Continue Talks in Turkey-Russia-Syria Format

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Trilateral talks among the Turkish, Russian and Syrian defense ministers will continue, and Ankara hopes for a "reasonable" negotiation, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

In December, Moscow hosted the first negotiation between the Turkish and Syrian defense ministers in 11 years.

"Our position at a meeting in Moscow was to protect our country and our people. We expressed our determination to our interlocutors: for us, there can be no question of doing anything against our Syrian brothers, both in Turkey and in Syria. They should not rely on unrealistic reports or accept other attitudes. Our negotiations will continue. We hope that the process will continue in a reasonable and logical way," Akar told reporters.

The Turkish minister said Turkey and Russia could "develop" joint patrols in northern Syria but did not give any details on the issue.

In 2011, a civil war broke out in Syria. Turkey, which had maintained close relations with Damascus before the conflict, sided with opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Since then, Turkey's relations with Syria have remained strained, despite Ankara acting as a co-guarantor of the Syrian peace process in the trilateral format with Russia and Iran known as the Astana process.

In recent weeks, officials in both Turkey and Syria, as well as state media on both sides, have started mentioning the possibility of a gradual normalization of relations.