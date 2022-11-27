Turkish Defense Minister Holds Meeting After Death of Soldiers During Operation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a meeting with the country's military command after reports of the death of two Turkish soldiers in the zone of the operation in Syria and Iraq, Turkish daily Milliyet reports.

On Saturday, Turkish media reported citing the country's Defense Ministry that two soldiers died and another three were injured during the country's "Claw-Sword" operation.

Milliyet reported that Akar was holding a meeting with Turkey's military command in Ankara on Saturday night. According to the newspaper, the defense minister returned earlier than planned from Konya, where he participated in events with the president.

Since November 20, Turkey has been conducting an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense (Protection) Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) ” groups outlawed in Turkey ” in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets have been destroyed during the operation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the operation a success, raising the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.