Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar Praises Talks With US On Safe Zone In Syria's North As Positive
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:47 PM
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar praised on Wednesday the ongoing Ankara-Washington negotiations on creating a safe zone in Syria's north as positive, noting that the two countries were bringing their positions closer
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar praised on Wednesday the ongoing Ankara-Washington negotiations on creating a safe zone in Syria's north as positive, noting that the two countries were bringing their positions closer.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long warned that Ankara would launch a new military operation to the east of the Euphrates River in Syria to remove US-backed Kurdish militia from Turkish borders if Washington failed to meet Ankara's conditions for a safe zone.
"Negotiations with the United States on creating a safe zone in Syria continue, and they are positive and constructive. Our positions are becoming closer. We will not allow to create a terrorist corridor at our southern borders," Akar said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.
Meanwhile, a Turkish military source told Sputnik on Monday that Turkey could launch the operation after August 11.