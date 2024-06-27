Open Menu

Turkish Defense Minister In Uzbekistan For Key Meetings

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Turkish defense minister in Uzbekistan for key meetings

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler continued meetings in Uzbekistan on Thursday after concluding a visit to Turkmenistan.

Guler was welcomed by his Uzbek counterpart Lt. Gen.

Bahodir Kurbanov with a military ceremony at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tashkent, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said in a statement on X.

The two ministers later presided over a delegation-level meeting, and discussed bilateral matters related to defense, security, and the defense industry.

Guler on Wednesday met Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

