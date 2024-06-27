Turkish Defense Minister In Uzbekistan For Key Meetings
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler continued meetings in Uzbekistan on Thursday after concluding a visit to Turkmenistan.
Guler was welcomed by his Uzbek counterpart Lt. Gen.
Bahodir Kurbanov with a military ceremony at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tashkent, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said in a statement on X.
The two ministers later presided over a delegation-level meeting, and discussed bilateral matters related to defense, security, and the defense industry.
Guler on Wednesday met Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Recent Stories
Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan
Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
More Stories From World
-
N. Korea says successfully tested multiple-warhead missile10 minutes ago
-
Boeing aims to lift MAX quality control at Renton factory20 minutes ago
-
Gaza workshop repairs water tanks hit by bullets, bombs20 minutes ago
-
Far right out ahead with three days to France vote30 minutes ago
-
Russia 'strongly condemns attempted military coup' in Bolivia30 minutes ago
-
Spain the standouts as Euro 2024 heads into knockout stage40 minutes ago
-
'Uncharted waters': Kenya braces for protests despite Ruto U-turn40 minutes ago
-
China to hold 3rd party plenum from July 15 with eyes on policy direction50 minutes ago
-
Euro 2024 at halftime: good vibes, late trains50 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 40 injured as Russian passenger train derails1 hour ago
-
Firebomb wounds police officer outside top Greek judge's home1 hour ago
-
Five things to know about Mongolia1 hour ago