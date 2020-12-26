(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with the chairman of Libya's High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri, in Tripoli on Saturday, the ministry reported.

In addition, Akar held talks with the Government of National Accord's (GNA) defense minister, Salah Eddine al-Namrush.

General staff chiefs Yasar Guler of Turkey and Mohamed Al-Haddad of the GNA, as well as top military commanders from both sides were present at the meeting.

Turkey's military top brass is also expected to visit the command of Turkish troops deployed in Libya.

The Turkish parliament on Tuesday green-lighted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request to extend the mandate of national troops in Libya for another 18 months. Ankara had deployed troops to the North African country to support the Tripoli-based GNA in its years-long confrontation with the Libyan National Army, which controls the country's east.