Turkish Defense Minister, Military Top Brass Heading To Libya - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:48 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, accompanied by General Staff Chief Yasar Guler and commanders of branches of the national armed forces, is heading to Libya for a visit, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.
The high-level delegation is expected to inspect Turkish troops deployed in Libya at request of the Tripoli-based government.
It comes after the Turkish parliament green-lighted on Tuesday President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request to extend the mandate of Turkish troops in Libya for another 18 months.