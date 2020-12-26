UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Minister, Military Top Brass Heading To Libya - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:48 PM

Turkish Defense Minister, Military Top Brass Heading to Libya - Reports

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, accompanied by General Staff Chief Yasar Guler and commanders of branches of the national armed forces, is heading to Libya for a visit, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, accompanied by General Staff Chief Yasar Guler and commanders of branches of the national armed forces, is heading to Libya for a visit, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

The high-level delegation is expected to inspect Turkish troops deployed in Libya at request of the Tripoli-based government.

It comes after the Turkish parliament green-lighted on Tuesday President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request to extend the mandate of Turkish troops in Libya for another 18 months.

