Turkish Defense Minister, National Intelligence Head in Moscow for Talks - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, are on a visit to Moscow to hold talks.

"The Minister of National Defense Akar and the head of the national intelligence organization (MIT) Fidan are in Moscow, the capital of Russia, for various meetings," the statement said.