Turkish Defense Minister, National Intelligence Head In Moscow For Talks - Ankara

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 08:17 PM

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, are on a visit to Moscow to hold talks

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022)

"The Minister of National Defense Akar and the head of the national intelligence organization (MIT) Fidan are in Moscow, the capital of Russia, for various meetings," the statement said.

