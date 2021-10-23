UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Minister Notes Stabilization In Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:44 PM

Turkish Defense Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting

The situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone has stabilized after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) The situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone has stabilized after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

The two leaders met in the Russian resort city of Sochi in late September. The talks focused on cooperation in a number of fields, including space, as well as regional issues, such as the situation in conflict-torn Syria.

"From time to time, some violations occur (in Idlib).

In general, in the framework of the measures taken, ceasefire and stability persist. The situation has become calmer after the meeting of our president with Putin in Sochi," Akar said, as cited by the Turkish defense ministry.

Idlib remains the only Syrian region outside the control of Damascus. Turkey has deployed its forces to the region to counter the Kurdish units in the area and back some militant groups. Damascus views the Turkish military presence in Idlib as a violation of its sovereignty.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Vladimir Putin Sochi Idlib Tayyip Erdogan September From

Recent Stories

Pakistan achieves landmark 100 mln doses' administ ..

Pakistan achieves landmark 100 mln doses' administration mark: NCOC

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister departs for three-day Saudi visit

Prime Minister departs for three-day Saudi visit

13 minutes ago
 Govt, allies parties on same page; committed to re ..

Govt, allies parties on same page; committed to resolve issues related to inflat ..

13 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says more than 38 million people fully v ..

Asad Umar says more than 38 million people fully vaccinated against coronavirus

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces squad for T20 World Cup match a ..

Pakistan announces squad for T20 World Cup match against India

21 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia says aiming for zero carbon emissions ..

Saudi Arabia says aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2060

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.