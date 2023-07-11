(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler discussed Sweden's NATO membership with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin with both sides also touching on the supply and modernization of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The ministers discussed over phone security and defense challenges between the countries and in the region, as well as Sweden's membership in NATO and the delivery and modernization of F-16 fighter jets," the ministry said in a press release obtained by Sputnik.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to back Sweden's NATO membership bid and send the relevant documents to the parliament for ratification at the earliest.

On the same day, Erdogan expressed his intention to meet with Biden and work on resolving issues around the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets by Ankara.

Last October, Turkey made a request to the United States to buy 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets in a proposed $20 billion deal, but a final agreement has been stalled amid multiple disputes between Ankara and Washington, including Turkey's obstruction of Sweden's NATO accession.

Sweden and Finland submitted their applications to join the alliance in May 2022, soon after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. In April, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance.