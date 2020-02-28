UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Defense Minister Personally Supervising Idlib Operation From Border - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:29 PM

Turkish Defense Minister Personally Supervising Idlib Operation From Border - Reports

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has arrived at a command center in the border province of Hatay to personally supervise Turkey's military operations against Syrian government troops in Idlib, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has arrived at a command center in the border province of Hatay to personally supervise Turkey's military operations against Syrian government troops in Idlib, media reported on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said that 33 Turkish servicemen had been killed and dozens injured in an airstrike conducted by the Syrian government forces in Idlib. Shortly after, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened an urgent meeting attended by the heads of security agencies and the foreign minister to discuss security issues.

According to the Anadolu news agency, after this meeting Akar arrived at the command center in Hatay to supervise together with top commanders the military's ground and air operations in Syria.

In December, Syrian government forces launched an offensive to recapture areas of Idlib province, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country.

Pockets of the area are controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).

Tensions further escalated after Syrian troops shelled a Turkish observation point on February 3, killing seven military personnel and one civilian contractor. Turkey responded with a number of retaliatory strikes.

Earlier in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Turkey had not fulfilled several key commitments on Idlib, including its failure to distinguish between the armed opposition, which is ready for dialogue with the government within the framework of the political process, and terrorists. In turn, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has said that Ankara had fulfilled its obligations.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Governor Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Hatay Ankara Tayyip Erdogan February December Border Media Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia stops issuing visas to tourists from ..

2 minutes ago

Leading scientists from 21 countries to discuss st ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's investment regime "most liberal" in reg ..

3 minutes ago

Govt takes serious measures to facilitate Hajj pil ..

3 minutes ago

Special Police Forces Ensure Safety of Russian Dip ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Urges International Community to Make Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.