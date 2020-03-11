Turkish Defense Minister Praises Talks With Russia on Idlib as Constructive

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar praised on Wednesday talks with Russia on Syria's Idlib province as constructive and positive, adding that joint patrols along the M4 highway, connecting Latakia and Aleppo, are expected to start on March 15

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar praised on Wednesday talks with Russia on Syria's Idlib province as constructive and positive, adding that joint patrols along the M4 highway, connecting Latakia and Aleppo, are expected to start on March 15.

"Talks with the Russian delegation continue in a positive and constructive manner. There are plans to start joint patrols along the M4 highway on March 15, and we are working on this," Akar said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.