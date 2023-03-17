Turkish Defense Minister Says Ankara Negotiating Grain Deal Extension on Initial Terms

Ankara is continuing the talks on the Black Sea grain deal extension on the initial terms, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Ankara is continuing the talks on the Black Sea grain deal extension on the initial terms, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin confirmed Russia had decided to prolong the grain deal for another 60 days, while the previous extension lasted 120 days.

"We continue negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on maintaining the original terms," Akar was quoted as saying by the TRT Haber broadcaster.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of grain and fertilizer from Black Sea ports amid hostilities.

It was renewed for 120 days in November 2022 and was supposed to automatically renew for another 120 days on March 18 unless either of the signatories objected.

Moscow has repeatedly raised concerns that the part of the deal concerning Russian exports on a par with Ukraine was not duly fulfilled. Russia and the United Nations held talks in Geneva on Monday to discuss the deal's extension. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said after the talks that Russia did not object to the extension as long as it was for 60 days and further extension would depend on real progress in lifting restrictions on the country's agricultural exports.