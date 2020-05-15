The ceasefire in Syria's Idlib is respected in general despite minor violations, and all emerging problems are solved in coordination between Russian and Turkish military, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The ceasefire in Syria's Idlib is respected in general despite minor violations, and all emerging problems are solved in coordination between Russian and Turkish military, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

"Even if there are minor violations, the ceasefire in Idlib is respected. There are some small groups trying to undermine it, but we solve these problems through coordination with Russian colleagues," Akar said, as aired by NTV broadcaster.

Turkish observation posts continue their regular operation, with their location remaining unchanged, Akar added.

Tensions escalated in Idlib in late February, when terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (banned in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive against Syria's governmental troops. The Syrian army responded with fire. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Turkish military, who were not supposed to be there, came under the fire as well.

The situation improved after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed to a ceasefire in Idlib at their talks, held in Moscow on March 5. They also agreed upon joint patrol of the strategically important M4 highway.