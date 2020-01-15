UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Minister Says Premature To Speculate Over Libyan Truce Failure

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:25 PM

Speculations that Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar outright rejected the ceasefire deal negotiated earlier this week between his side and the rival UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) are untrue, therefore it is premature to say that hostilities in the country have resumed, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at a press conference on Wednesday

On Monday, the GNA and LNA met in Moscow to finalize a preliminary ceasefire deal under the mediation of Russia and Turkey. This followed an announcement from the previous day that both sides had agreed to put a halt to hostilities. While the GNA delegation signed the deal, the LNA representatives asked for additional time to review its details and left the Russian capital shortly thereafter.

"Haftar asked for time to think it over. There are reports that he did not agree to the truce. But we do not see any confirmation of that. It is premature to talk about the end of the ceasefire, as we continue the dialogue with Russia," Akar said, adding that Moscow pledged to do everything possible to maintain the Libyan ceasefire.

Talks on Libyan settlement will continue on Sunday in Berlin during a UN-led conference. Representatives from Egypt, Russia, the United States, Turkey and EU nations, as well as both Sarraj and Haftar, are expected to attend.

