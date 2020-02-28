UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Minister Says Turkish Forces Hit Over 200 Syrian Targets In Idlib- Reports

Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:10 PM

Turkish Defense Minister Says Turkish Forces Hit Over 200 Syrian Targets in Idlib- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday that Turkish drones and ground forces targeted more than 200 targets of the Syrian governmental troops, following the attack in the Idlib de-escalation zone, TRT broadcaster reported.

The governor of Turkey's Hatay province said earlier in the day that 33 Turkish soldiers had been killed in Idlib in an air strike by the Syrian governmental forces.

