Turkish Defense Minister Says US Decision To Introduce Sanctions 'Shakes Alliance'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Turkish Defense Minister Says US Decision to Introduce Sanctions 'Shakes Alliance'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar expressed the belief on Tuesday that Washington's new sanctions, imposed over Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 missile systems, were undermining partnership, and also pledged that the country would protect its people from the air threat.

"US decision to sanction Turkey has shaken all values of alliance between Washington and Ankara ... As Turkey faces serious air and missile threats, it is taking all necessary measures to protect itself and its people," Akar said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

More Stories From World

