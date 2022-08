Turkish Defense Minister, Ukrainian Counterpart Discuss Regional Security - Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, discussed issues of regional security during a meeting in Lviv on Wednesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, who is accompanying President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan during his visit to Ukraine, met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on bilateral and regional issues of defense and security," the ministry said in a statement.