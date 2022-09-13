UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Greece To Begin Negotiations To Resolve Bilateral Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Greece to Begin Negotiations to Resolve Bilateral Issues

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar urged Greece to begin negotiations to resolve bilateral issues as soon as possible.

"There are some politicians in Greece, who escalate tensions for the sake of their personal benefits and domestic politics. They jeopardize the well-being and future of their own people for their own interests. On the other hand, some politicians, scholars, diplomats, retired servicemen and Greeks with common sense saw that something was wrong here and began to talk about it... The best way would be to start negotiations as soon as possible to solve our problems by peaceful means," Akar was quoted as saying by state broadcaster TRT Haber.

The minister added that Turkey's proposal should not be regarded as a weakness.

"However these statements should by no means be regarded as a weakness. We are determined to defend the rights and interests of both our people and our Cypriot brothers and sisters in the Aegean Sea, the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus, and, thank God, we are able to do this," Akar said.

Turkey has been at odds with Greece for decades. The countries were on the verge of an armed conflict several times. A new round of tensions began on August 23, when Greece allegedly used S-300 air defense systems to escort F-16 fighters of the Turkish air force performing a reconnaissance mission west of Rhodes Island at the altitude of 10,000 feet. Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry have denied Turkey's claims.

Tensions between Athens and Ankara further escalated on September 3, when Erdogan warned that Greece would pay a "heavy price" if incidents with Turkish planes continue. Turkish Defense Minister said that Ankara expected objectivity from NATO in connection with the use of S-300 systems by Greece against Turkish aircraft. According to Akar, Athens ignores international law, good neighborly relations and friendship with Ankara.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Athens Ankara Price Cyprus Greece Tayyip Erdogan August September God From Best

Recent Stories

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to ..

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to Pakistan poor performance in ..

1 hour ago
 PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floo ..

PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floods

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

13 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.