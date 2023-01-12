UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev To Ensure Immediate Ceasefire In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stressed to his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, during a phone call on Wednesday the importance of establishing an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine to prevent further casualties, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"The Turkish defense minister stressed the importance of establishing an immediate ceasefire to prevent further casualties, as well as restore peace and stability in the region during the talks. According to him (Akar), Turkey, led by President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan), will continue to contribute to peace in the region and humanitarian assistance at all levels, as it has done so far," the ministry said in a statement.

The two defense ministers also discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative and in particular, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center, which facilitated the shipment of about 17 million tonnes of grain from Ukrainian ports to other countries, among other items, according to the statement.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Turkey has emerged as the key mediator between Russia and Ukraine, hosting several rounds of negotiations since the start of the hostilities.

