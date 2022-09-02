Turkish Defense Minister Wants NATO to Be Objective Over Greek S-300 Deployment

Turkey expects objectivity from NATO in connection with Greece's alleged use of S-300 air defense system in the pursuit of Turkish aircraft, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Turkey expects objectivity from NATO in connection with Greece's alleged use of S-300 air defense system in the pursuit of Turkish aircraft, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters on Friday.

"We are closely following the actions and statements of Greece, which ignores international law, neighbor relations and friendship," Akar said, as quoted by CNN Turk broadcaster, adding that NATO and third countries should also see what Greece is doing.

The Defense Ministry warned Turkey's allied countries about Athens's behavior, according to the minister.

"We expect them to be objective .

.. Turkey continues its work as a country that takes on the burden of NATO and our allies," Akar added.

The broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources in the Turkish defense ministry, that Greece had deployed an S-300 air defense system to escort the F-16 fighters of the Turkish air forces performing a reconnaissance mission west of Rhodes Island at the altitude of 10,000 feet on August 23. Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry categorically denied Ankara's claims that Athens deployed its S-300 system in Crete against Turkey's F-16s, describing the statements as myths aimed at creating a hostile attitude toward Greece.