Turkish Defense Ministry Accuses Damascus of Killing 14 Civilians in Idlib Airstrikes

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday that the Syrian government forces had carried out airstrikes in the province of Idlib , leaving at least 14 civilians dead

According to the ministry's Twitter post, as a result of the alleged airstrikes that were conducted on two marketplaces and other crowded areas, "14 civilians including children and women were killed, and more than 27 were wounded."

The Syrian government has not yet commented on the accusations.

Earlier in the day, the White Helmets a non-governmental organization that claims to provide Syrian civilians with assistance, but is accused by Damascus of extremism and waging an information campaign against the Syrian government - also reported about the alleged attacks by the Syrian forces on the Saraqib and Maaratal Numan markets in Idlib.

Meanwhile, the death toll they provided stands at 10 civilians in two incidents.

The group also posted photos and videos with the victims of the alleged attacks.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that the militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) with the assistance of the White Helmets were planning provocations - including airstrikes and the use of chemical weapons - in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later confirmed that Moscow was aware of such plans of the militants.