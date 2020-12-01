UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Ministry Announces Signing Deal With Russia On Karabakh Monitoring Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:14 PM

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Russia on creating a joint monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh to control implementation of the ceasefire

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Russia on creating a joint monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh to control implementation of the ceasefire.

"Russia and Turkey have completed technical negotiations on creation and functioning of the center for monitoring the Karabakh ceasefire, the agreement has been signed," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Operation of the center is expected to start in the near future, as relevant preparations are ongoing, the ministry added.

