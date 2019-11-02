UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Ministry Blames Kurdish Militants For Bomb Blast In Syria's Tell Abiad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:23 PM

Turkish Defense Ministry Blames Kurdish Militants for Bomb Blast in Syria's Tell Abiad

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has blamed a deadly car bomb blast in the Syrian border town of Tell Abiad on militants linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has blamed a deadly car bomb blast in the Syrian border town of Tell Abiad on militants linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Earlier on Saturday, a source told Sputnik that the explosion at a local market had killed 19 people and injured 29 others. The Turkish military took control over Tell Abiad in October during Operation Peace Spring, aimed at eliminating Kurdish militias in the border area.

"We harshly condemn the inhuman attack of the bloody PKK / YPG terrorists who committed a bomb attack against the innocent civilians of Tel Abyad who could return to their homes and lands as a result of the Operation Peace Spring and we invite all countries to take a stand against this brutal terrorist organization," the ministry said.

According to the ministry's preliminary data, the attack left 13 civilians killed and 20 more injured.

Turkey launched an offensive in northeastern Syria on October 9 to create a "safe zone" there free of Kurdish militias, viewed by Ankara as terrorists. Several days later, it agreed to a ceasefire in the region at talks with the United States.

As the five-day truce came to an end, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a memorandum that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from the border area. Turkey and Russia have since begun joint patrols along the border.

The document, however, preserved the status quo in the area of the Turkish offensive between the captured towns of Tal Abiad and Ras al-Ain.

