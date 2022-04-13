UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Ministry Cautiously Optimistic Over Progress In Delivery Of US F-16 Jets

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Turkish Defense Ministry Cautiously Optimistic Over Progress in Delivery of US F-16 Jets

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday that the US State Department's letter to the Congress regarding the delivery of F-16 fighters is positive, but Ankara remains cautious.

The US State Department sent a letter to the US Congress last week, stressing that the proposed sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey would be beneficial for both US and NATO security interests. In October, Turkey made an official request to the US for the purchase of 40 F-16 fighters and 80 modernization kits to upgrade its existing fleet.

"The F-16s we have are in need of modernization. The process at the US Department of Defense is ongoing with the US Department of State.

Although there are some positive elements in the letter in question, it is necessary to be cautious. This is a long process, we hope that it will lead to a positive result," Akar told reporters.

In 2019, the United States suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and later completely removed it from the project. Despite harsh backlash from the US and NATO over the purchase, Turkey has insisted that it will continue to use the S-400s. The seven remaining partners in the F-35 project are the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway.

Related Topics

NATO Australia Russia Turkey Canada Norway Sale Ankara Lead Italy United Kingdom United States Netherlands Denmark October Congress 2019 From

Recent Stories

New York City Mayor Says Person of Interest in Bro ..

New York City Mayor Says Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Attack Now a Susp ..

1 minute ago
 68 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

68 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

1 minute ago
 Rangers arrest 3 motorcycle lifters, recover 5 sto ..

Rangers arrest 3 motorcycle lifters, recover 5 stolen motorcycles

1 minute ago
 AJK PM orders for close check to discourage hoardi ..

AJK PM orders for close check to discourage hoarding, profiteering

1 minute ago
 4 held during raid on gambling den

4 held during raid on gambling den

20 minutes ago
 IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Ak ..

IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akber from stop list

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.