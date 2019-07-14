UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival Of 6th, 7th Planes With S-400 System Components

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Turkey's Defense Ministry confirmed on Sunday the arrival to the country of the sixth and seventh cargo planes carrying components for Russian S-400 air missile defense system.

"The delivery of S-400 parts continues as planned. The seventh plane has landed at Murted air base," the ministry's statement read, adding that the sixth plane had also arrived.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said several more batches of S-400 had been delivered to Turkey.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia on the matter has been strongly criticized by the United States and NATO, which have cited concerns over the S-400s incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

