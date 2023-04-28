UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Ministry Confirms C-130 Evacuation Aircraft Comes Under Fire In Sudan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Turkish Defense Ministry Confirms C-130 Evacuation Aircraft Comes Under Fire in Sudan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday that its Air Force evacuation aircraft was shelled in Sudan, saying that it successfully landed and no one was injured.

The Sudanese regular army said earlier in the day that a Turkish C-130 aircraft involved in the evacuation in Sudan was damaged during a shelling by rebels while landing at a military airfield north of Khartoum, adding that one crew member was injured.

"Our C-130 evacuation aircraft en route to Wadi Seidna Airport to evacuate our citizens was fired upon from small arms. Our aircraft landed safely. Our personnel were not injured and the necessary control of the aircraft is currently being carried out," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Army Khartoum Sudan From Airport

Recent Stories

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

16 minutes ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

24 minutes ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

31 minutes ago
 Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, ..

Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

38 minutes ago
 Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pak ..

Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pakistan’s manpower export to J ..

43 minutes ago
 PM lauds role of PAF for defending motherland

PM lauds role of PAF for defending motherland

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.