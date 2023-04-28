Turkish Defense Ministry Confirms C-130 Evacuation Aircraft Comes Under Fire in Sudan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday that its Air Force evacuation aircraft was shelled in Sudan, saying that it successfully landed and no one was injured.

The Sudanese regular army said earlier in the day that a Turkish C-130 aircraft involved in the evacuation in Sudan was damaged during a shelling by rebels while landing at a military airfield north of Khartoum, adding that one crew member was injured.

"Our C-130 evacuation aircraft en route to Wadi Seidna Airport to evacuate our citizens was fired upon from small arms. Our aircraft landed safely. Our personnel were not injured and the necessary control of the aircraft is currently being carried out," the ministry said in a statement.