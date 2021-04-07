UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Defense Ministry Confirms NF-5 Fighter Crash In Konya, Death Of Pilot

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Turkish Defense Ministry Confirms NF-5 Fighter Crash in Konya, Death of Pilot

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed the crash of an NF-5 fighter of the country's air force during a training flight on Wednesday in the central Konya province and the pilot's death in the incident.

Earlier in the day, the Sabah newspaper reported that the fighter jet crashed and its pilot died.

"The plane belonging to the Turkish Air Force, which was making a training flight in Konya, for an unknown reason, crashed at 14.15 [13:15 GMT]. An investigation has begun," the ministry tweeted, adding that the pilot died in the incident.

Related Topics

Died Konya

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Fakeeh University Hosp ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

14 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

17 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

20 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.