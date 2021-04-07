Turkish Defense Ministry Confirms NF-5 Fighter Crash in Konya, Death of Pilot

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed the crash of an NF-5 fighter of the country's air force during a training flight on Wednesday in the central Konya province and the pilot's death in the incident.

Earlier in the day, the Sabah newspaper reported that the fighter jet crashed and its pilot died.

"The plane belonging to the Turkish Air Force, which was making a training flight in Konya, for an unknown reason, crashed at 14.15 [13:15 GMT]. An investigation has begun," the ministry tweeted, adding that the pilot died in the incident.