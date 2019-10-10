Turkish Defense Ministry Confirms Start of Land Offensive in Northeastern Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Turkish army on Wednesday launched the ground offensive as part of Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria, the country's defense ministry announced.

"Our military has started the ground part of Operation Peace Spring" the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone.

"

The latest media reports indicate that the Turkish warplanes have so far attacked at least four towns in Hasakah province and two towns in Raqqa province. In addition, Turkish jets hit a power line supplying electricity to the Alluk water management facility, as well as a dam north of Al-Malikiyah.

The SDF press service said in a recent report that at least three Kurdish militia fighters and five civilians were killed, while dozens were injured in shelling of the border areas in Syria by Turkey.